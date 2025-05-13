Victim of Lisburn traffic collision named as Ligoniel man Gabriel Johnston (22)

TRAGIC: Gabriel Johnston (22) passed away after a collision in Lisburn last week

A MAN who died following a a road traffic collision in Lisburn last week has been named as Gabriel Johnston (22), from Ligoniel.

Gabriel's funeral will take place on Friday at 11am at St Vincent de Paul Church in Ligoniel.

Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry at Sheepwalk Road, at shortly after 5pm last Tuesday (May 6).

Officers attended the scene, alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Gabriel, the driver of the car, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries following the collision but has since sadly passed away.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the collision is ongoing, and we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

“You can call 101 and quote reference 1372 of 06/05/25, or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

Tributes have poured in for the father-of-two on social media.

His partner, Meghan said: "My heart is absolutely broken. You were my best friend. I don't know what me, Daire and Ava are going to do without you.

"I will love you for the rest of my life. Please watch over us. I will forever miss your beautiful cheeky smile."