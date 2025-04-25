'Her presence brought warmth to our nursery school- Holy Cross tribute to classroom assistant after sad passing

A NORTH Belfast nursery school has paid tribute to a member of staff following her passing.

Terri Coogan was a classroom assistant in Holy Cross Nursery School in Ardoyne for over 20 years.

She passed away on Wednesday following a short illness.

In a tribute on their Facebook page, Holy Cross Nursery School said: "It is with great sadness our Nursery School has lost Mrs Terri Coogan, a remarkable classroom assistant and friend who dedicated over 20 years of her life to our school.

"Her kindness, thoughtfulness and humility were evident in everything she did. She had a unique ability to connect everyone around her, always giving her time generously to both children and staff.

"Her meticulous attention to detail ensured that every activity was executed flawlessly, making learning an enjoyable and enriching experience for the children.

"Her dedication went above and beyond, she was always there to lend a hand and provide support whenever it was needed.

"Her presence brought warmth to our nursery school and her contributions have left a lasting impact on us all. We are grateful for the time we had with her and will cherish the legacy she leaves behind.

"The Board of Governors and staff extend their heartfelt condolences to her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Mrs Coogan. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten."

Her death notice describes her as the beloved wife of Micky, cherished mummy to Julieann, Megan, Michaela and Michael, loving sister to Betty and nanny to her precious eight grandchildren.

Terri will be reposing at her home, 44 Estoril Park, Belfast, BT14 7NH until Wednesday, April 30. Those wishing to pay their respects are welcome at our family home from Friday at 1pm until Tuesday at 5pm. House will be strictly private after this time.

Terri's funeral will leave her home on Wednesday morning for 10am Requiem Mass at Holy Cross Church, followed by cremation at Roselawn Crematorium at 1.20pm.