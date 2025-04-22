Self-styled Republicans Against Antifa strike again - with paint brushes

GRAFFITI that appeared at a GAA club in West Belfast has been removed by local republicans.

The graffiti, 'Fuck the Ra, up the R.A.A' and 'Eachtrannaigh Amach' ('Foreigners Out') was daubed on St Agnes' GAC club rooms at North Link, Andersonstown, on Easter Sunday. Also

Local Sinn Féin councillor Áine McCabe said:"On a day when we as Irish Republicans honour our patriot dead, we have to deal with racists who have once again defaced the walls of a local GAA club.

"West Belfast is a proud community and proud of the diversity of the community and would not in any way want to associate themselves with this faction."

RAA purports to be an anti-left republican grouping, its initials standing for Republicans Against Antifa. It has no spokespersons or known structures though was reported to have been behind graffiti attacking MLA Gerry Carroll which appeared at Casement Park recently.

"This behaviour is in no way representative of the community," added Cllr McCabe. "This grouping are very much on their own in doing this."

The graffiti was subsequently removed by Sinn Féin party activists.