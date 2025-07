Work begins to transform Falls Park for major Féile concerts

FALLS PARK: Work began on the Falls Park on Monday morning

WORK has begun to transform the Falls Park ahead of a number of major concerts during Féile an Phobail next month.

Construction began at 7am on Monday morning and will continue right through to the first major concert, The 30+ Club on Friday August 1.

Other major concerts in the Falls Park include Country Fest (Saturday, August 2), Féile Dance Night (Friday, August 8), UB40 (Saturday, August 9) and Rebel concert on Sunday, August 10.

Tickets for all concerts are available on Ticketmaster.