Gaelic Games: Antrim GAA outline a new five-year strategic plan

A NEW strategy for Antrim GAA, focussing on participation and development on and off the pitch, was launched at the Dunsilly Hotel on Monday, named 'Le Chéile le hAghaidh 2030'.

Over the past 10 months, Antrim Gaels took part in an extensive consultation that involved players, coaches, volunteers and communities, outlining a bold path toward growth and success, providing a vision for the future that celebrates unity, ambition and the rich heritage of Gaelic games in the county.

In essence, it is a call to action for all in the county to do their bit in order to drive up participation, develop facilities and also grow the cultural side of the GAA within the county through language and Scór.

During the consultation, priorities between 2025-2030 were identified as: Player retention and development; primary school coaching; post-primary schools' games; youth games programme; adult club games; games development and coaching; coach and volunteer recruitment; coach education courses; finance and fundraising.

On Monday, club officers heard from Dr Paul Donnelly who outlined the vision for the next five years as Antrim seeks to raise standards, forge greater links between clubs and schools, upskill volunteers, improve governance, and identify areas for commercial and financial development, while targetting Belfast as an area where real growth is possible, but where there is a lack of facilities which must be addressed.

At present, there are 51 clubs in Antrim, comprising of approximately 20,000 members of which 15,000 are players, but there is potential for so much more.

Plans and potential are great, but they only come to fruition and deliver desired outcomes with a collective will and that was the rallying cry at Dunsilly on Monday.

"My particular area of interest is in schools, so I'm delighted to see schools mentioned strongly in the strategy," said Sean McGourty, Treasurer of Ulster Schools.

"If we are to increase the talent level in the county, we need to increase the base level, and that's done by providing facilities. Children are all in school at the same time, so if we can build on that, it would be a positive point and this strategy is a step on from Gaelfast which allows us to ringfence money for schools to do what is needed to be done.

"There is no shortcut for success. We aren't importing 15 players from Kerry or Kilkenny; we have to work with what we've got and this strategy gives us an opportunity to develop a culture, which over the last number of years has receded. We have to bring that back again, to say how important Gaelic games are to us as a culture and society.

"There is a massive job ahead and it's going to take an awful lot of dedicated people to bring it to fruition. It won't be easy; there are going to be setbacks, but where there is a will, there's a way.

"We look at counties like Kerry, Kilkenny or Limerick where the drive for All-Ireland success comes first. We need to change the culture to say that our county is important and we can achieve as rising tide lifts all boats."

Dr Paul Donnelly addresses delegates on Monday

Antrim hurler, Gerard Walsh, a PhD Researcher and one of many contributors to the strategy, is only too aware of what is required to thrive at the top level.

Yet the O'Donovan Rossa clubman looks around his local area of St James' and wider West Belfast, noting a general interest in Gaelic games which doesn't translate into a level of participation that is possible.

That can be achieved with a collective will, but the onus is on all in the county to make it happen.

"I just think there's a need to have everyone singing off the same hymn sheet," Walsh insists.

"As Paul (Donnelly) alluded to, development strategies and plans all seem great to the eye, but unless they are put into practice, they aren't worth anything.

"This is a document that can't just sit on the shelf, so it's up to peole throughout Antrim to pick it up and make it work. That will determine whether it's successful or not.

"There are people around the area (St James') who are interested in the GAA but don't get involved. Part of this strategy is to engage and help pull those people in, so they become active members and help grow our sports."

Backing the plan, Séamus McMullan, Chairperson of Antrim GAA, emphasised the opportunity this moment represents.

"This plan has been crafted by our members, clubs and stakeholders, and captures the heart of what it means to be an Antrim Gael," said the Glenravel clubman.

"It is our shared vision for a brighter future and a call to action for everyone in the county to play their part. The time to act is now—together, we have a great opportunity to set a course for the long-term development and future success of our county."

Antrim's new vision has also won the support of GAA President, Jarlath Burns.

The Armagh man praised all who have played a part in developing this plan and commended the ambition, suggesting this can lay the foundation for Antrim's success in the future should it gain the required buy-in.

"Le Chéile le hAghaidh 2030 is a testament to the resilience and determination of Antrim GAA," he said.

"This plan not only charts a course for the next five years but lays the groundwork for long-term success. The emphasis on clubs, people, and communities speaks to the very heart of our Association, and I have every confidence that Antrim will deliver on its bold vision."