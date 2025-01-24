Approval for 14 new houses in Lagmore

APPROVAL has been granted for 14 new homes in Lagmore.

Planning permission had initially been granted in July 2024 on lands adjacent Lagmore View Lane, Lagmore Glen and Lagmore View Road. On Tuesday evening, Belfast City Council's Planning Committee approved an amendment so that three of the dwellings would be social rented housing.

Sinn Féin councillor Joe Duffy welcomed the move.

"I welcome the approval of this planning application to bring much-needed housing to West Belfast," he said. "I look forward to working with the developers."

Work is also progressing on a new development on nearby Lagmore Drive which will bring 43 much-needed new homes to the area, with an expected handover at the end of 2026.

The £7m development by Choice Housing will deliver a range of general family houses and apartments for over-55s, with wheelchair accessible properties also being provided alongside new car parking and landscaping.