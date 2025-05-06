Sinn Féin to raise presence of DUP MLAs at parade featuring sectarian songs at Assembly

ATTENDANCE: DUP MLAs Paul Givan, Jonathan Buckley and Edwin Poots at the parade in Lisburn last month

A BAND parade where sectarian songs were played in the presence of three senior DUP MLAs its to be debated in the Assembly today.

In the widely shared footage, tunes of “No Pope of Rome” and “Up to our knees in Fenian blood” can be heard as MLAs Edwin Poots, Paul Givan and Jonathan Buckley look on. The parade took place on Easter Monday just hours after Pope Francis died.

West Belfast MLA Danny Baker condemned the songs as ‘blatant sectarianism’, pointing out that political leaders have a responsibility to call out such actions.

"Sinn Féin is bringing this issue to the floor of the Assembly to call for leadership and for this display of sectarianism to be called out, condemned and for those in attendance to have the opportunity to distance themselves from it,” he said.

“Footage has now emerged showing three senior DUP MLAs watching on as a band played sectarian and offensive songs.

“I am calling on all three DUP MLAs in question to publicly call out and challenge this blatant sectarianism.

"There has been a rise in sectarian incidents across the north, in Lisburn, Belfast and Derry. These incidents reflect a broader pattern of sectarian behaviour that also need to be challenged.”