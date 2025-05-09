Take a walk from Darkness into Light at Ormeau Park this weekend

DARKNESS INTO LIGHT: The annual event will take place in Ormeau Park in South Belfast

THE annual Darkness into Light at Ormeau Park will take place this Saturday, starting at 4.15am.

The event brings together individuals, families, and communities to raise awareness of and support for those affected by suicide and mental health struggles.

What is Darkness into Light?

Darkness into Light is a global movement that began in Ireland and has spread worldwide. Participants walk from darkness into light to symbolise the journey from despair to hope. This event is a powerful reminder of the importance of mental health awareness, crisis support, and suicide prevention services.

Why participate?

You can help shine a light on mental health issues and support those in need with funds raised going to charity partner Suicide Awareness and Support Group, ensuring essential services remain available. Join thousands of others in a shared commitment to making a difference.

Event details

Start Time: 4:15am.

Starting Point: Ozone Complex on Ormeau Embankment; participants should arrive by 3.30am.

Entrance: The only open entrance to the park is at the Ozone Complex on Ormeau Embankment.

Parking: The Ozone car park will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. If it fills up, additional parking is available on the Embankment or off the Ormeau Road and Ravenhill Road.

How to get involved

Sign up: Sign up today at www.darknessintolight.com

Fundraise: Encourage friends, family, and colleagues to sponsor your walk. Every donation makes a difference.

Spread the Word: Share your participation on social media using the hashtag #DIL2025 and #DarknessIntoLight2025.

Make a difference

By participating in Darkness into Light, you are helping to provide vital support to those affected by suicide and self-harm. Your involvement ensures that services remain free and accessible to anyone in need.

Other events

Darkness into Light walks will also take place at the same time on Saturday morning in Hannahstown, West Belfast, and V36 at the Valley in Newtownabbey.