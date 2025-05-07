Renewed calls to end intimidation in mixed housing development in Lisburn

INTIMIDATION: Altona Garden in Lisburn where residents are being threatened

THERE has been renewed calls for an end to intimidation of residents in a mixed social housing development in Lisburn.

Last month, union flags were erected on lamp-posts in broad daylight by masked men in Altona Drive and Altona Gardens. One resident who confronted the men was told if flags were removed, his house would be burnt down.

Leaflets were also posted through doors warning that the mixed housing development was a 'Protestant' area. The leaflet was distributed by a group claiming to be from the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF), a cover-name for the UDA. It warned residents that the development was "loyalist Lisburn" and not "Republican West Belfast".

"Anyone caught removing loyalist flags from lampposts will be dealt with. This is an area controlled by loyalist paramilitaries under our rules."

Residents first moved into homes in the £16 million development last June.

Last weekend, residents claimed that cars routinely drive round the area late night and in the early hours of the morning singling out homes by shining bright lights through windows and front doors.

A man in his 30s who was arrested in connection with reports of residents being threatened in Altona Drive last month was released on bail to allow for further police inquiries.

An investigation remains ongoing into reports of threatening letters and the flags being erected on the area.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said the ongoing intimidation of residents must be challenged by political and community leaders.

“The ongoing intimidation of residents in Altona Drive, fuelled by sectarianism and hate, must be challenged and called out unequivocally by political and community leaders in Lisburn and beyond,” he said. “Residents are living in real fear as faceless thugs target them and their families in their own homes.

“Political representatives must speak with one voice —all sectarianism and intimidation is wrong, no matter where it raises its ugly head.”

In a statement, a Choice Housing Association spokesperson said: “Altona is a mixed development in terms the types of accommodation and households.

“There are general needs houses and apartments, properties for those over the age of 55 and accommodations adapted for wheelchair users. The safety and well-being of all our tenants is our top priority.

“Choice staff have been in Altona Drive and Gardens in recent days engaging with tenants and we take all reports very seriously. We would urge any tenant who is concerned for their safety to contact the PSNI.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has condemned those behind threats to Catholic residents of Skegoneill in North Belfast.

Police have visited several houses in the area to inform homeowners they were being targeted by a “criminal gang”. It is understood, at least one family has moved out as a result.

“Sectarianism has no place in our society, neither do the criminal thugs involved in issuing threats to residents of Skegoneill,” said Ms Ní Chuilín. “Those intent on driving residents out of their homes simply because of their identity must be challenged, called out, and brought to justice.

“Political leaders must make it clear that they reject this vile behaviour and the thugs behind it.”