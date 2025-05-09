Man suffers facial injury protecting race hate victim on bus

A RACIST attack on a female passenger and an assault on a man who moved to protect her have been condemned.

The bus was travelling through South Belfast from the Ormeau Road, taking in University Avenue, Botanic Avenue, Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street and Bedford Street on Sunday night.

At around 8pm, it was reported to police that a female passenger was subjected to both racially-motivated verbal abuse, as well as being physically assaulted by a female and male on the bus.

Three male passengers who intervened to protect the victim were themselves verbally abused by the male and female passengers.

As the man and woman exited the bus after being ordered off, the female threw a large bottle at one of the men who moved to protect the victim. The man suffered a wound to his face.

South Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has described the alleged racist and homophobic abuse as "repulsive" and "reprehensible".

"This is a repulsive incident and I want to extend my solidarity to those who this alleged abuse was directed at," she said.

“There is no place in our communities for this reprehensible behaviour, and those involved must be brought to justice.

“Whether it’s racism, homophobia, or other vile attitudes, we must do everything we can to eradicate these stains on our society.

“I echo calls from police for anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation to come forward with information.”

SDLP Botanic councillor Gary McKeown added: "This was an appalling incident, and all the more shocking that it happened on public transport.

"Reports of a woman being racially abused and physically assaulted while attempting to make a bus journey are disgusting. I hope she's recovering from her ordeal and getting the support she needs.

"I would also commend those members of the public who attempted to intervene to stop this, and I'm sorry to learn that one of them was injured.



"Incidents like this have no place in our community and I would encourage anyone with any information to come forward to police."

Police are appealing for information.

Inspector McCourt said: “Enquiries are continuing and at this time, these incidents are being treated as both racially and homophobic-motivated hate crimes.

“We are appealing to anyone who was on board the bus service at the time of the incident and who may be able to assist with this investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1161 05/05/25.”

Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/report or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org