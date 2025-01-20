Dunmurry residents invited to have their say on new replacement Tesco Superstore

TESCO has invited members of the Dunmurry community to share their views on a proposal to open a new replacement Superstore locally.

The proposed new store will replace the current Dunmurry store, the lease for which is due to expire in 2027.

A public consultation drop-in event will be held at the Beechlawn Hotel in Dunmurry from 2pm-7pm on Thursday, January 23.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “We value the loyalty of our local customers and those within the local business community and we are encouraging their input to our proposals.

“The proposed new Tesco store will co-exist seamlessly with Makro, featuring two entrances that provide easy access to both establishments, ensuring that both can thrive in a revitalised retail environment. We are also seeking permission to build a new petrol filling station.

“The existing Dunmurry store is not owned by Tesco but has been on a long-term lease with our landlord. This lease is due to end in 2027.

“We are really proud to be part of the Dunmurry community and remain committed to serving our local customers.

"The proposed new store would allow us to continue to offer exceptional service, create jobs and provide a wide range of products to customers in an improved shopping environment".