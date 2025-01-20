Attempted burglaries in Andersonstown: Man arrested after climbing up a tree

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with disorderly behaviour after being arrested following two reports of attempted burglaries in West Belfast.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday 14th February.

Inspector McCullough said: “We initially received a report at approximately 9.10pm on Saturday evening, 18th January of an attempted burglary in the Andersonstown Park West area of the city. A short time later, officers received a second report of an attempted burglary at another house in the Fruithill Park area of the city at around 9.45pm.

“It was reported that a suspicious man had tried to enter a house through a window. Further enquiries were made and officers established the suspect had climbed a nearby tree.

“Following a lengthy negotiation, officers alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, brought the man down to safety.

“The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted burglary and disorderly behaviour.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information, including CCTV footage or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the areas to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1502 of 18/01/25.”