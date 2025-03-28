Calls for urgent action at 'hazardous' roundabout

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has called for urgent action to address the dangerous and deteriorating roundabout at the Falls Road/Glen Road junction.

The roundabout is located beside McEnaney's Bar with Translink Falls Road depot on one side and the entrance to Milltown Cemetery on the other side.

Now, the brick base of the roundabout is crumbling with debris posing a threat to motorists.

"This roundabout is both an eyesore and a serious hazard," explained Paul Maskey.

"Alongside Councillor Ronan McLaughlin we have written to the Department for Infrastructure requesting an urgent site visit to assess the situation and ensure the roundabout is brought up to a safe and suitable standard for all road users.

"This roundabout poses a real risk to motorists, and it is unacceptable that it has been left in such poor condition. We are pushing for action to make sure it is fixed properly and without delay."

The Andersonstown News has contacted the Department for Infrastructure and is awaiting a response.