Emmet's gift of life to others after his sudden passing

A YOUNG Beechmount man has given the gift of life to others following his sudden passing.

Emmet Llewellyn (27), a father-of-one, passed away last Wednesday in the Royal Victoria Hospital after falling ill at home three days previously.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, his heartbroken mum Pamela said that her son's organs have been donated to save other lives.

"Emmet was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when he was 18," said Pamela. "Everything changed then and he had to give up playing football. It really affected him. He was a footballer for Willowbank FC since he was five-years-old.

"Emmet had been unwell the last number of weeks. He thought it was a bad flu. He then developed Ketoacidosis which is a complication of having an infection and diabetes. He was found unresponsive last Sunday morning. His brother phoned 999 and he was taken to hospital. He took three cardiac arrests.

"We were told by the doctor he was critically ill. They didn’t know how long his brain had been starved of oxygen. He took a turn for the worst on Tuesday night and passed away on Wednesday.

"I can’t thank the staff at ICU 6 North for all they did for Emmet. They did absolutely everything they could."

Pamela said the family have been comforted after making the decision to donate Emmet's organs to give the gift of life to others.

"Emmet has donated his heart, lungs, liver and kidney. We are finding some sort of comfort in the fact that his organs will help others," she added. "Maybe it was his calling to be on this earth for 27 years and then go on to help others.

"He was a life-guard in Andersonstown Leisure Centre and worked his way up to become a manager in the short time he was there. He was just a big gentle giant.

"He was such a popular young man. I am overwhelmed by the amount of people’s lives that he touched."

In a statement, Willowbank FC said: "We are deeply saddened of the news of our former player Emmet Llewellyn has passed away.

"Emmet represented the club from the age of five and played for over 13 years. Emmett was a popular lad as a kid and represented the club at every youth level before turning into a gentleman as an adult. A great player but an even better person – he will be saving others through organ donation.

"Everyone within Willowbank from the committee, coaches, players, ex-players and supporters would like to express their condolences to his family, friends and anyone who knew Emmet.

"Although Emmet has passed far too early, we are lucky enough to have some amazing memories for life. We encourage any of members to wear Willowbank attire when attending Emmett's funeral as a token of respect. Once a bank man, always a bank man."

In his funeral notice, Emmet is described as the beloved son of Pamela and Barry, a dearly loved brother to Leanne, John and Thomas, best friend to Megan and devoted father to Patrick. A much-loved uncle to Anna, Cody, Caidence, Cohen, Bobbi-Ann, Calaeb, Beauden and friend to many.

Emmet's remains will leave his late home 34 Clowney Street on Wednesday at 9.15am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Pauls Church followed by a service in Roselawn Crematorium at 1.20pm.