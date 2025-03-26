Two suspects detained in Portugal in connection with murder of John George

TWO suspects have been detained in Portugal in connection with the murder of West Belfast man John George.

John George (37) from Twinbrook had been on holiday in Alicante, Spain when he was reported missing in December. Following an extensive search operation involving family and friends, his body was recovered on January 7.

A post-mortem examination from the Spanish authorities revealed he was stabbed and shot.

KRW Law, who represent the George family said that two suspects from the North of Ireland have been detained in Portugal. One of the individuals is to appear before court on Wednesday, facing extradition to Spain.

In a statement, KRW Law said: “Over a week ago the family obtained significant information pointing to the possible location of two suspects in the Portuguese town of Braga. That information was passed immediately to the authorities.

“However, after a frustrating wait to see if there was any headway, the family took matters into their own hands and travelled to Portugal in an attempt to get a meaningful response to the information supplied.

“As a result of subsequent direct interfacing with the Portuguese authorities, contact was made with their Spanish counterparts who immediately identified a key investigative lead.

“As a result of intensive collaboration between the family and the two sets of police respectively, Portuguese police have now advised the family that two persons were detained and one person is due to appear in court on Wednesday 26 March 2025 to face an application for their extradition to Spain.”

Speaking on the latest development, solicitor Kevin Winters said: “This is the biggest news to date for the George family.

“It’s precisely the sort of breakthrough they’ve been hoping for since December last year. I commend their absolute tenacity in pursuing every line of enquiry and then in turn making sure the various European authorities act on what they’ve painstakingly put together. Their input has been crucial to inform decision making on this extradition warrant.

“Speaking with Billy George (the father) he’s over the moon with the news and is just keen to see the next stages of the legal procedures get underway.

“The sooner that happens then the sooner his family will feel they are at last getting some justice for John.”