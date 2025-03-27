Chloe 'gutted' after coffee van broken into and robbed overnight

A WEST Belfast business owner says she is "gutted" after her coffee van was broken into and robbed overnight.

Chloe McCann runs Coffee & Clo, a renovated retro caravan serving speciality coffee outside Blackstaff Mill, off the Springfield Road.

At around 4am on Thursday morning, CCTV captured a male breaking into the van and stealing money from the till.

"We have been at Blackstaff almost two months now and it has been amazing. All our customers are the best," she said. "I have worked so hard to get this wee business up and running.

"I have chosen to stay open today and not let this individual impact on us any longer. It is very disheartening. I am absolutely gutted that someone would do this to a small local business.

"I just feel a bit sick that someone was in my wee van. If you have any information at all please contact me."

Police are appealing for information and witnesses. Sergeant Keogh said: “We received a report the cafe located on the Springfield Road was entered at approximately 4.30am this morning, Thursday 27th March.

“A man, believed to be aged in his 20s, and who was wearing a grey tracksuit, prised open the window of the premises and entered it. He made off with a sum of cash - no other damage to the business was caused.

“We would be keen to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area, to report it to police on 101, quoting reference number 208 27/03/25.”