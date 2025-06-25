A bluffer's guide to what to look out for during Féile '25

PACKED PROGRAMME: Féile an Phobail 2025 has your summer covered

WITH over 600 events at over 50 venues across Belfast, Féile an Phobail is ready to welcome visitors from across the world from July 26 to August 10.

Here are some of the highlights, with everything covered from headline music concerts and sporting events, theatre, art exhibitions, debates and discussions, lectures, carnival parades, parties in the park, Gaeilge events, and visual arts.

SPORT

Féile 10K + 5K Run – Sunday 3rd August at 9am: With over 2,000 runners already entered, it's going to be the biggest ever! Fee £25 includes t-shirt, timing chip, race number and medal.

CONCERTS

The 30+ Club At Féile an Phobail – Friday 1st August, Falls Park: 80s-00s Musical Nostalgia, Special Guests, Huge Stage Show! Tickets available from Ticketmaster.

Féile Country Fest – Saturday 2nd August, Falls Park: Nathan Carter, The Whistlin’ Donkeys, Lisa McHugh Tickets available from Ticketmaster.

UB40- Saturday 9th August, Falls Park. Tickets available from Ticketmaster.

DRAMA

The Tunnel, Lyric Theatre – 7.30pm on Thursday 31st July and Friday 1st, Saturday 2nd, Tuesday 5th, Wednesday 6th, Thursday 7th, Friday 8th, Saturday 9th August, 2.30pm on Saturday 2nd, Sunday 3rd, Saturday 9th, Sunday 10th August. Tickets available here.

Julie – Roddy McCorley Club: 7.30pm Wednesday 6th, Thursday 7th, Friday 8th, Saturday 9th August Tickets available here.

COMEDY

Neil Delamere, The Devenish, Saturday 2nd August. Tickets available from Ticketmaster.

DEBATES AND DISCUSSIONS

Genocide in Gaza: Israel’s Long War on Palestine – Friday 1st August, 6.30pm, St Mary’s University College: Professor Avi Shlaim speaks about his new book.

Free State Podcast – Saturday 2nd August, 3.30pm, St Mary’s University College: Joe Brolly and Dion Fanning bring their renowned Podcast to West Belfast for a live event.

Kincora: Britain’s Shame – Wednesday 6th August, 3pm, St Mary’s University College: Author and Journalist Chris Moore in conversation about his new book, exposing a shocking scandal that has been covered up for decades by MI5.

West Belfast Talks Back – Wednesday 6th August 7pm, St Mary’s University College. Panelists include Kneecap manager Daniel Lambert and North Belfast MP John Finucane.

TOURS

Tom Hartley’s final Féile Walking Tour of Belfast City Cemetery – 1pm on Saturday 2nd, Sunday 3rd, Wednesday 6th, Thursday 7th, Friday 8th, and Saturday 9th August: After more than a quarter of a century, this year will see the end of renowned historian Tom Hartley’s famous City Cemetery walking tour. This year is your last opportunity to enjoy this fantastic tour.

FAMILY AND CHILDREN

Féile Carnival Parade – Saturday 2nd August. Carnival Parade: 12pm- Meet at Dunville Park to parade to Sportlann na hÉireann at 1pm.

Party in the Park: 2-4pm – Sportlann na hÉireann.

The Féile Carnival Parade ranks as one of the most colourful and inclusive parades in Ireland. Circus performers, music bands, street artists and more! This year’s Party in the Park will bring a mix of local and international music and dance, inflatables, party games, sporting activities, and more.

Teddy Bear’s Picnic – Sunday 3rd August, 12-3pm, Falls Park: The usual chaos of inflatables, arts and crafts, petting farm, climbing tower, archery, with a few other surprises thrown in! Just make sure you grab a packed lunch, a blanket, Teddy Bear, and of course its owner.

COMMUNITY

International Food Fayre and Music – Wednesday 6th August, 12pm, Conway Mill. Our newcomer and ethnic minority communities deliver an exciting cultural experience with food, music, dance, and art. Featuring foods from Syria, Palestine, Poland, Albania, Greece, Nigeria, Mongolia, Ireland and China.

LITERARY

All The Dead Voices – Friday 1st August 4pm, Sliabh Dubh Bar (Sloans): Danny Morrison launches his updated memoir, a reflection on family, friends, and comrades who have influenced his life.

Our Martin – Saturday 2nd August 1pm, St Mary’s University College: The launch of Jim McVeigh’s new book about the life of Martin McGuinness. Speakers include Martina Anderson, Mitchel McLaughlin and a member of the McGuinness family.

Scribes at the Rock – Thursday 7th August 3.30pm, Rock Bar, Falls Road. Contributions from Liz Nugent, Timothy O’Grady, Rosie Schaap