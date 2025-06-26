Corrigan Park to host historic shinty and hurling games in August

CORRIGAN Park in West Belfast is set to host two unique matches this summer, when Shinty teams from Scotland go head-to-head with Select Antrim Hurling and Camogie teams using composite rules, to celebrate 140th anniversary of Antrim GAA.

With the men’s Shinty team coming from Stirling, and the women’s team from the Isle of Skye, both sets of players are being brought to Belfast by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland. The games, which are free to attend, will take place at Corrigan Park, the home of St John's GAC, on Saturday, August 2 as part of Féile an Phobail.

Rev David Moore of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s special ministry in the west of the city known as An Tionólann/The Gathering, said that he was really looking forward to the match.

Speaking at the launch, which took place at Corrigan Park on Monday, he said: “It’ll be a great afternoon’s craic, something different, and I am really looking forward to it.

"I’m also grateful to Collie Donnelly, Antrim GAA and St John’s GAC, for getting behind this, running with it and making it happen. We have called it, ‘Between the Sticks’ or ‘Idir Camánaibh’, as it paints a picture of the two Gaelic games coming together, and is also symbolic of much more.

"I know the players from Scotland are really looking forward to the match as well, and if I am honest, it will be really interesting to see. While it is free for everyone, we will have a voluntary collection for the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

“There has been a friendship between Ireland and Scotland that has existed for centuries, sharing similar language, culture and sport. None is restricted to one tradition, nor does it need to exclude anyone, which is what we are trying to do through An Tionólann as PCI seeks to reconnect and engage with the west of the city.

“We want to celebrate that, and Antrim GAA’s 140th birthday, with two friendly matches played between teams from different countries and cultures sharing a love of sport and the Gaelic language."

Playing Shinty-Hurling-Camogie composite rules, with 14 players-a-side, aspects of each sport are involved, which means that each side is equally disadvantaged. Each half will last for 35 minutes, with teams using their own sticks, with one half played with a sliotar, the other with a shinty ball. Like the scoring, the goal to be used is the goal used for hurling.

Collie Donnelly, the former Antrim hurler and former County Chairperson added: “Corrigan Park itself has a great tradition of hosting Gaelic games since the 1920s and with its recent upgrade has a capacity close on 4,000 spectators. Like all Antrim Gaels, we are hopeful of a positive decision soon on Casement Park.

“On the day we hope to create a carnival atmosphere with a ‘Photo Booth’ opportunity with some of our county hurlers for the children, which is being provided by our county sponsor, Fibrus. Our half pace hurlers will also be showing their skills and pace during the half-time interval entertainment for all the family.

“As part of our 140th year of celebration, we are delighted to be involved in this cross-community Shinty Challenge, as it gives us an opportunity to show what sport can do to share all our cultures in a positive way.”