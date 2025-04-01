Councillor's warning over 'dangerous U-turns' at Lanark Way junction

A FALLS councillor is warning that illegal and dangerous U-turns at Lanark Way are an accident waiting to happen

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has called on drivers on Lanark Way to desist from taking U-turns on to the Springfield Road. She said local residents have become increasingly concerned that someone could be hurt and seriously injured.

“I have raised the need for traffic calming measures to be put in place at Lanark Way near the Springfield Road junction on numerous occasions," said Cllr Canavan.

“I will continue to press the Department for Infrastructure on this issue.

“I am very concerned that drivers in Lanark Way are using the left lane to turn on to the Springfield Road before making a U-turn at the Colinview Street junction and turning right up the road. This is illegal and extremely dangerous and local residents are worried this behaviour is an accident waiting to happen.

“I am appealing to drivers to desist from this practice before someone is hurt and seriously injured.

“I have reported the concerns of residents to police who will be keeping an eye on this part of the road during peak times.”