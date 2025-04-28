Cliftonville urge fans not to take part in march to Windsor on Irish Cup Final day

CLIFTONVILLE Football Club have spoken out against plans for fans to gather on the Falls Road before walking en masse to Saturday's Irish Cup final.

The Reds face Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park in the showpiece final on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Ahead of the final, details have emerged of plans by some supporters to gather in West Belfast before walking to the stadium on the Boucher Road.

In a statement released on Monday morning, the club are urging fans to distance themselves from the gathering and walk.

"The club wishes to make it absolutely clear that neither Cliftonville FC nor any of our official supporters’ clubs endorse or support this activity," they said.

"We strongly urge those involved in planning such a gathering to reconsider and refrain from proceeding.

"We ask that all Cliftonville supporters distance themselves from this group and their actions. These individuals do not represent the values of our club and only serve to undermine the reputation of our loyal and passionate fanbase.

"For clarity, participation in an unnotified parade, as well as the use or possession of flares, smoke bombs, or similar items, is illegal. Similarly, engaging in discriminatory or offensive chanting is considered a criminal offence.

"The club has been advised by the PSNI that they will be taking firm and robust action against anyone involved in illegal or anti-social behaviour. Additional police resources will be deployed specifically to monitor and respond to such incidents.

"We do not want to see anyone facing arrest or a criminal record. We urge parents and guardians to be mindful of how their children or teenagers will travel to and from Windsor Park and to ensure they do not become involved in inappropriate or unlawful activity.

"We want this year’s Cup Final to be a safe and enjoyable occasion for everyone involved. We are confident that our true supporters will once again create a fantastic atmosphere."