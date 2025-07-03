Rev Bill Shaw bids fond farewell to 174 Trust after 27 years

THE man who led the transformation of an old church building into a thriving art and community space is retiring after 27 years at the helm of the groundbreaking project.

Rev Bill Shaw took up his post as Director/CEO of the 174 Trust just a few weeks after the signing of the historic Good Friday Agreement.

Passionate about peace and reconciliation, Bill is well-known for his community work in North Belfast. This culminated in May 2014 when he saw the fulfilment of a 14-year vision with the completion of the £3.5m refurbishment of the historic Presbyterian church at the top of the New Lodge Road which was transformed into the the award-winning Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts.

Sitting down with the North Belfast News this week, Bill reflected on his early days in the role.

"I remember when I started the 174 Trust had just bought the church building," he said. "I was told on my first day, just try and get people using the place.

"It was a challenging time at the start. I remember one time the building was attacked and windows smashed. I ended up sleeping there overnight in case there were any attempts to set it on fire.

"The opening of the Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts in May 2014 provided a base for 174 Trust to fulfil our aims and objectives. As an award-winning facility it has made a vital contribution towards the cultural, social, political and economic rebirth of this part of the city.

"The Duncairn has been invaluable in showcasing, supporting and developing the work of emerging local artists, and continues to grow with each new month.

"The shared space and community ethos of the centre has provided a place for 174 Trust groups and projects to expand and develop, helping us to accomplish our goal of building a strong, just and peaceful society.

"The community were on board from day one and that really helped us."

Asked about any highlights over the years, Bill mentioned the once popular Big Breakfast, also known as Super Sundays, which was held monthly at the Duncairn and is still held today from time to time. The event offered the opportunity to engage with high quality artists and performers over Sunday brunch, with live music, resident DJ, arts and crafts for the kids, good coffee and the resident artists' shop.

"Super Sundays was a place to meet old friends, meet with the family, bring the kids, or fly solo and see who you get talking to. It was a fantastic opportunity to meet like-minded souls.

"Super Sundays epitomized everything at The Duncairn that has worked, and their success is all about opening the arts to the community across generations, across cultures, and across the religious and social divide."

Bill paid tribute to everyone he has worked with over the years and says he has agreed to take on an ambassador role for the 174 Trust.

"The Duncairn is much more than an arts centre. It is a community and there are some great people here," he added.

"It has been a team effort. I surrounded myself with good people to be able to do my job.

Bill Shaw with colleagues and friends at the Duncairn Centre

"It was last summer when I made the decision (to retire). I just felt it was time to move on. I agreed to stay on until the end of June so my last day was on Monday this week.

"I have agreed to continue to be an ambassador for the 174 Trust, especially the work in USA.

"It was emotional on Monday. I was dreading it. I have had so many farewell events, from the Trust, the disability group and the Department of Foreign Affairs. I have had more farewells than Frank Sinatra!

"It has been a big part of my life and by far the best part of my life.

"I haven’t made any retirement plans. I am still on the board of PIPS Charity and I will continue my Palestine activism."

The 174 Trust said: "When he started Bill led a small charity which operated out of a few rooms in a North Belfast Manse.

"Today, he leaves us as an organisation which provides community and arts programmes for over 20,000 people every year, operating out of the beautifully restored Duncairn Centre.

"In the midst of it all, Bill's care for others, passion for justice and love of a bit of chat and craic has shone through.

"We wish him well as he steps into his new retirement adventure, but we're hoping to still see him regularly on the red sofas in our cafe, enjoying a coffee."