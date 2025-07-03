Works begin at Milltown Cemetery to safeguard burial provision for the next 25 years

THE Diocese of Down and Connor has commenced works at Milltown Cemetery as part of a long-term plan to secure future burial provision for the wider Belfast community.

Burial space in Belfast is increasingly under pressure, with no new grave plots available at the nearby City Cemetery.

Following the reacquisition of a 6.3‑acre site adjacent to the main Milltown Cemetery grounds some years ago, the Diocese has confirmed that a portion of this land will help support new grave provision for bereaved families for the next 25 years.

Alongside the physical works, the Diocese is preparing to launch a comprehensive digitisation of Milltown Cemetery records, enhancing public access and safeguarding important historical information for future generations. Further plans to develop a Heritage Centre at Milltown will be announced later this year.

A recent independent archaeological assessment, and a thorough review of burial records, have provided irrefutable scientific evidence that there are no existing burials within the expansion area.

The findings were confirmed through independent archaeological digs performed under licence from the Department for Communities. All of the Historic Environment Division’s conditions associated with the licence have been met.

Crucially, the baby graves section will remain fully intact and untouched by the works. In consultation with families, the Diocese has memorialised the area with small black granite headstones and demarcated the area with a laurel hedge so that any unmarked graves in this section stay protected, undisturbed and respected.

Gareth Hughes, Chief Operating Officer of the Diocese of Down and Connor, said: “We are committed to preserving Milltown Cemetery’s role as a sacred and historic resting place for generations to come.

"These works will help secure vital burial provision for the next quarter‑century, whilst protecting existing graves and respecting the solemnity of the cemetery.

“The Diocese is also eager to ensure that it upholds and promotes the heritage of Milltown, acknowledging that the cemetery is of huge historical importance. Our forthcoming digitisation project will open our records more widely and protect those records for generations to come.

“In particular, great care has been taken to protect and preserve the baby graves area, which holds deep emotional significance for so many families. The independent archaeological studies and review of records confirm there are no burials in the area of the new graves.”