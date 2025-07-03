Over 3,000 anti-spiking kits handed out at Belsonic concerts

CAMPAIGN: Annie McManus, Women’s Officer with Ógra Shinn Féin, and Councillor Conor McKay

OVER 3,000 anti-spiking kits were handed out at recent Belsonic concerts as part of an awareness campaign.

It was organised by Ógra Shinn Féin – the youth wing of Sinn Féin.

Last week, Justice Minister Naomi Long announced that spiking is to be made a dedicated offence in the North, punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Annie McManus, Women’s Officer with Ógra Shinn Féin, said: "One of my goals this year was to do as many anti-spiking campaigns as we could.

"On St Patrick’s Day, we handed out over 1,500 kits. At Belsonic, we handed out over 3,000 kits at Charli XCX and BLK concerts.

"The concerts are brilliant for young people. Spiking is not a new thing but it is just getting more dangerous and prominent in our society.

"It is a massive issue and changing all the time and awareness is key."

Sinn Féin Councillor Conor McKay added: "This initiative is all about creating a safe environment, especially for young women at concerts.

"It is part of a wider campaign to call for more specific legislation around spiking.

"I would like to commend Ógra Shinn Féin for their work."