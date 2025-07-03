Plans for new school build for All Saints College gather pace

PLANS for a new £55 million school building for All Saints College have moved a step closer after the design phase was completed.

The new school building will be located on the site of the former Cross and Passion School on the Glen Road. It will include state-of-the-art sporting facilities including a full-size GAA 4G pitch, sporting pavilion and training facilities. Progress is moving fast on the project as it now enters a planning stage, which is expected to take between 12-18 months.

This week, Principal Damien Coyle met with Sinn Féin representatives including West Belfast MP Paul Maskey to update them with the progress.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Mr Coyle said: "It has been a long process but we are getting to the really exciting stage now. The design has been finalised. We are so enthusiastic about it. It will transform education in West Belfast.

"The next stage is planning. It will be up to an 18-month process before we get to the building stage. We are confident that the project is progressing and that is the main thing.

"We are working with McAdam Architects, who have built a number of schools across the North. They are also very enthusiastic and excited about the prospect of what this new build could be.

"We want to work with the local community and keep them informed as much as possible because ultimately this school will be a resource for the local community. The building will be for as much use by the community as it will be for the pupils.

"Over the planning process, we will be engaging with the local community as the project moves forward. For me as Principal, I can see how exciting this project is."

MP Paul Maskey welcomed the progress of the new school development.

"This is a thoughtfully designed school putting the young people at the heart of the design, future proofing educational, emotional and social needs of students," he said.

The Sinn Féin team take at look at the plans

"The new build will also feature a full-sized GAA pitch and changing facilities on the current Glen Road site – which is an amazing asset not just for the school but the wider community.

"We will be continuing to support this fantastic school as they steam ahead with these exciting plans"

Aisling Reilly MLA added: "This is brilliant news for All Saints and for the whole area. £55 million is a serious investment, and it’s going to make a real difference – not just for students, but for families and the wider community.

"With a new state-of-the-art building, a SPIM unit, vocational options, and a full-size GAA pitch and changing facilities, this new school will meet the needs of every young person walking through its doors. That’s exactly what West Belfast deserves.

"We will be continuing to support this fantastic school as they steam ahead with these exciting plans."