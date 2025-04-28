Kneecap hit back at criticism: 'Our only concern is the Palestinian people'

RAPPERS Kneecap say they will continue to expose the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.

The group have faced criticism since displaying messages of support for Palestine at Coachella music festival in California. The group's support for the embattled people of Gaza provoked a storm of criticism from the political right in the United States, which is staunchly pro-Israel.

The band are in the process of securing a new sponsor for renewed US visas ahead of its sold-out tour of North America in October. The visas held by the band are understood to be no longer valid after it was reported that the trio were dropped by its now-former sponsor and booking agent Independent Artist Group.

It came after Kneecap faced calls from Sharon Osbourne for their work visas to be cancelled ahead of a sold-out autumn tour of the US. She claimed on social media the band's actions included "projections of anti-Israel messages and hate speech".

Also over the weekend, spoonbender Uri Geller called for Kneecap to be jailed over their pro-Palestine comments at the Coachella music festival. The British-Israeli illusionist, who lives in Tel Aviv, said on social media that he hoped the musical trio were ‘slung in jail’ for their stance.

He posted on social media: “Go f**k yourselves, Kneecap. In Israel no one has heard of you anyway. I support Sharon Osbourne and everyone who has called you out.

“You are a disgrace to the music industry. Stop exploiting Palestinians for your own self-promotion.”

Meanwhile Israel is killing kids...every hour of every day...



"The news"👇 pic.twitter.com/H7FEavdTQE — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) April 27, 2025

Back home, DUP councillor Sarah Bunting called on Belfast City Council to review an entertainment license for an upcoming concert at Boucher Road playing fields.

Kneecap are set to support Dublin band Fontaines DC for a Belfast Vital gig in August.

However, Belfast City Council says there is nothing within the entertainment licence which would prevent Kneecap from performing at Boucher Road playing fields

In a statement, Kneecap defended their continued support for the Palestinian people.

"Since our statements at Coachella — exposing the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people — we have faced a coordinated smear campaign. For over a year, we have used our shows to call out the British and Irish governments' complicity in war crimes.

"The recent attacks against us, largely emanating from the US, are based on deliberate distortions and falsehoods. We are taking action against several of these malicious efforts.

"Let us be absolutely clear. The reason Kneecap is being targeted is simple — we are telling the truth, and our audience is growing. Those attacking us want to silence criticism of a mass slaughter. They weaponise false accusations of antisemitism to distract, confuse, and provide cover for genocide.

"We do not give a f*ck what religion anyone practices. We know there are massive numbers of Jewish people outraged by this genocide just as we are. What we care about is that governments of the countries we perform in are enabling some of the most horrific crimes of our lifetimes — and we will not stay silent. No media spin will change this.

"Our only concern is the Palestinian people — the 20,000 murdered children and counting. The young people at our gigs see through the lies. They stand on the side of humanity and justice. And that gives us great hope."

Meanwhile, footage of two Kneecap gigs is being assessed by counter-terrorism police in the UK.

A video has emerged of the trio at a November 2023 gig appearing to show one member of the band saying: "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP." Another video appears to show a band member shouting "up Hamas, up Hezbollah" at a performance in London.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a video on 22 April, believed to be from an event in November 2024, and it has been referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU) for assessment and to determine whether any further police investigation may be required.

"We have also been made aware of another video believed to be from an event in November 2023."

A UK government spokesman said: "We unequivocally condemn threatening remarks made towards any individual.

"Political intimidation and abuse must have no place in our society. We recognise the chilling effect that harassment and intimidation of elected representatives can have on our democracy.

"All reports of intimidation, harassment and threats are taken extremely seriously. We work with the police and Parliament to do everything in our power to crack down on threats to elected officials."