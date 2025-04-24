Quantity of drugs handed in to Andersonstown News after being found on street

DRUGS: Fra Stone, from Falls Community Council, with the quantity of drugs

A quantity of drugs found outside the new office of the Andersonstown News on the Falls Road has been safely disposed after after being handed in by a customer.

Brenda Smyth was calling into the new office, beside Falls Library when she made the discovery in the street.

The six small bags of drugs are suspected to be cocaine or MDMA.

"I was just walking along the street when I saw the six bags on the ground," she told us.

"There are alot of children about this area and I thought it would be best to hand them in to the Andersonstown News."

We contacted Fra Stone, from Falls Community Council, who collected the drugs and will safely dispose of them.

"I would urge people to be wary, especially children," he said.

"People who are taking drugs or dealing drugs do not care about children or young people finding them.

"Drugs could easily be seen as something else to children which could have severe consequences. They could be mistaken for sweets.

"If you find anything, please contact us at Falls Community Council and we can arrange for them to be picked up and disposed of safely."