Plans launched to transform two North Belfast parks

VISION: Kieran Moylan (Principal Officer at Department of Rural and Community Development), SEUPB CEO Gina McIntyre, Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Micky Murray and John Smith (DfC Deputy Secretary)

PLANS to transform Alexandra Park and the Waterworks in North Belfast have been launched.

The news comes after Belfast City Council was awarded €13.5million PEACEPLUS funding to develop proposals to reconnect both parks.

The Reconnected Belfast project aims to reduce separation issues between communities living near both parks created by physical barriers including interface barriers and road infrastructure. Reconnected Belfast proposals for both parks are for upgrades to entrances, pathways, lighting, signage, play parks, bridges and pitches. Refurbishment and essential safety work are also planned at the reservoirs in both parks.

New additions proposed for Waterworks Park include a new community space, a dog exercise area, a basketball court, an events space, toilets and ‘Changing Places’ facility.

In Alexandra Park, proposed new facilities include a community events space, new pitch/covered space, bridges, toilets and Changing Places facility.

A public consultation was carried out from January to March 2024 on design proposals for the Reconnected Belfast project. Information sessions were then held in February and March this year for people to view the plans after the consultation.

Speaking at the launch of the plans, Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons, said: “I would like to congratulate Belfast City Council and its project partners, in securing €13.5m of PEACEPLUS funding for the Reconnected Belfast project.

“This project will bring communities together and enhance connectivity between the Waterworks and Alexandra Park, in North Belfast. It will reconnect the two parks, primarily with each other, but also to other surrounding parks, green spaces, the Belfast Hills and other parts of the city, creating a functional shared space.

“There are significant economic, social and environmental benefits related to the increased provision and use of open spaces and people can benefit greatly from being outdoors.

"My department wants to support actions that make a real, positive change, to the lives of communities, families and individuals and I am confident that the Reconnected Belfast Project and all that it offers, will deliver positive and long-lasting impacts for people of all ages and backgrounds.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “It’s an honour to officially launch our exciting Reconnected Belfast project plans today at Alexandra Park interface barrier, through the PEACEPLUS programme.

"Our vision for Belfast is to create community spaces where biodiversity thrives and residents from all communities are supported and can prosper through shared leisure and recreational activities.

“Our aim from Reconnected Belfast is to improve the areas between Alexandra Park and the Waterworks to bring communities together in welcoming, attractive and safe shared spaces.”