School opens unique facility for children with severe learning difficulties

OPENING: Chris Quinn, NI Commissioner for Children and Young People, cuts the ribbon of the new Sunflower Room at Christ the Redeemer PS

CHRIST the Redeemer Primary School in Lagmore have officially opened a unique new facility, designed specifically for children with severe learning difficulties.

The Sunflower Room which caters for nine pupils opened in September but was officially opened this week by Chris Quinn, NI Commissioner for Children and Young People. The Sunflower Room provides the children access to learning in a small group setting, ideal to meet their needs. This helps to significantly reduce anxieties over sensory and social issues.

Principal Neil Watson explained: "We are delighted to have our very first class designed specifically for our youngest children with severe learning difficulties," he said. "With a range of engaging activities tailored to develop essential skills, children can discover the joy of learning while building social connections.

"With two amazing sensory rooms as well as sensory activities, play sessions, group sessions, one-to-one teaching activities and communication sessions we promote a holistic approach to learning.

"It also provides the children with a learning environment where the highly structured use of schedules, visuals and strategies ensures that the children are confident and happy in their tasks and can learn and flourish in a calm space.

"With a dedicated and nurturing staff the children of The Sunflower Room are encouraged to learn, develop and grow in all aspects of life at their own pace. It has been a remarkable journey for us all in getting to the officially opening this week.

"Since September, we have noticed a real change in many of the children. It is a credit also to our wonderful staff who we are lucky to have at the helm of the facility."