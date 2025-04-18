Special fundraiser in memory of Helen on what would have been her 50th birthday

A SPECIAL fundraising event will be held on Friday in memory of a popular North Belfast woman.

Helen Birch (49) passed away suddenly after falling ill last November. The mother-of-three worked for local mental health organisation Bridge of Hope.

On Friday, family and friends have organised a fundraising night to mark what what would have been her 50th birthday. The sold-out event will take place in the Lansdowne Hotel on the Antrim Road at 7.30pm, featuring entertainment from local musicians and ballots.

All money raised on the night will be donated to the Cancer Fund for Children charity.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Helen's son Mark said it will be a fitting occasion in memory of his mum.

"The night is to mark what would have been a massive occasion for her. She had been really looking forward to celebrating her 50th birthday," he explained. "All proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Fund for Children. I myself wasn’t well when I was younger and the charity supported me massively.

"My mum was always passionate about the charity ever since.

"We wanted to mark the event with something that meant something to her. The night is sold-out. The demand for tickets has been unbelievable.

"I have been blown away by the support of people. I knew she was well-known but still people are coming up to me and saying how they knew her. I know she is hugely missed by so many people. Everyone was devastated when she passed.

"I am sure Friday night will be a fitting tribute to her and she will be looking down so proud of us all."