Helen was a 'beautiful light' who touched so many

A NORTH Belfast woman will be remembered as the "golden thread" that ran through everything.

Helen Birch (49) passed away suddenly after falling ill at the weekend. The mother-of-three worked for local mental health organisation Bridge of Hope, who in a statement said it was with "deep sadness" that they learned of the sudden passing of their dear friend and colleague.

"For over twenty years Helen’s beautiful light and energy has touched the lives of so many through Ashton, Bridge of Hope. Today, the Bridge of Hope family pause and reflect on the joy, healing and laughter that she brought to us all.

"We send our deepest heartfelt love and condolences to her loving husband and rock Birchy, her children Damien, Mark and Mollie and wider clan.

"Special thoughts and prayers to our beloved colleague Mary at the devastating loss of her skin ‘n bliss, best friend and partner in crime.

"Thank you Helen, for all the memories, laughter, love and support in life and in death.

"She was the golden thread running through everything, a lens that magnified beauty, so that the whole world stood transfigured in relation to her, an everlasting bond."

Helen's remains will leave her family home at 10am on Thursday before a humanist service at Brown's Funeral Services on the Oldpark Road. Family and friends will then meet at 171 New Lodge Road before she makes her final journey to the City Cemetery.