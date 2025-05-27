Glider ticket inspector assaulted after confronting youths over anti-social behaviour

ASSAULT: The incident happened on board a Glider service on the Stewartstown Road

A GLIDER ticket inspector has sustained facial injuries after being assaulted by youths on board a vehicle.

The attack happened on a Glider service on the Stewartstown Road shortly before 5.30pm on Monday.

The male inspector had spoken to a number of teenage youths and two older males, one of whom was using a crutch and one with an arm in a sling, about their anti-social behaviour on board the bus. He was then assaulted and sustained facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

PSNI Inspector Adams said: “Any assault is unacceptable, but an attack on a member of staff who is assisting the local community is absolutely abhorrent.

“Enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the assault, to contact officers in Woodbourne on 101 quoting reference number 1170 26/05/25.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”