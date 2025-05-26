Áras Uí Chonghaile launches summer programme

MUSIC AND TALKS: There is plenty on offer at Áras Uí Chonghaile in the months ahead

THE eagerly anticipated Clár an tSamhraidh (Summer Events Programme) has been launched in Áras Uí Chonghaile – the James Connolly Visitor Centre – marking the beginning of an exciting season of cultural and historical events that celebrate the life, legacy, and politics of James Connolly.

The programme was officially launched by Brian Campfield, former President of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), and Deputy CEO of Visit Belfast, Rachael McGuickin.

Brian Campfield, has long been associated with honouring James Connolly’s legacy. In 2016, during his presidency of ICTU, he officially unveiled the iconic James Connolly statue on the Falls Road to mark the centenary of the Easter Rising.

Reflecting on Connolly’s legacy and the Centre’s mission, he said: “I welcome the opportunity to officially launch Áras Uí Chonghaile’s summer programme.

"The work of the James Connolly Visitor Centre in promoting Connolly’s life and ideals remains vital.

"This programme continues the important task of ensuring that Connolly’s vision of socialism, equality and workers’ rights, is not only remembered but actively promoted in today’s society.”

Speaking at the launch, Rachael McGuickin, Deputy CEO of Visit Belfast, emphasised the role of Áras Uí Chonghaile in supporting Belfast’s vibrant tourism landscape.

“As we prepare for what promises to be a busy summer for Belfast’s tourism industry, the James Connolly Visitor Centre plays a key role in offering meaningful and memorable experiences for visitors," she said. "The new summer programme not only enriches the city’s visitor experience, but also draws people into the heart of West Belfast to engage with powerful stories of history, politics, and community.”

This year’s programme offers a rich and timely mix of events, including talks exploring trade unionism, Belfast’s radical history, Ireland’s tradition of neutrality, and critical discussions around the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

As August approaches, Áras Uí Chonghaile will become a key venue for Féile an Phobail 2025, hosting a number of special events as part of the city’s biggest community arts festival.

Manager of Áras Uí Chonghaile, Séanna Walsh added: “We’re proud to be part of Féile an Phobail once again this year as we get set to welcome thousands of visitors to West Belfast this August.

"It’s a time when the city comes alive with creativity, conversation, and community energy, values that continue to resonate strongly with our audiences. Our programme offers visitors a chance to reflect, connect, and be inspired.

"We’d encourage you to mark your calendars and join us for what’s set to be another incredible summer of events.”

To learn more about Áras Uí Chonghaile, or for more information on their summer programme, visit: www.arasuichonghaile.com.