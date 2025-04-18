Annual republican Easter parades set to take place in coming days

REPUBLICANS will come together from across the city and beyond this weekend to commemorate Ireland's patriot dead and the sacrifices of Easter week in 1916.

A range of parades and commemorations are taking place across the city which will celebrate those who fought for Ireland's freedom.

The Belfast National Graves Association's annual Easter commemoration will take place on Easter Sunday, April 20. People are invited to assemble at 1pm at Beechmount Avenue where the parade will depart, heading for Milltown Cemetery at 1.30pm sharp. This year's speaker will be Pearse Doherty TD.

Joe Austin, Chairperson of the National Graves Association said: "This year's parade is very important. It is 106 years since the Easter Rising and it is the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the Belfast National Graves Association.

"Over that time, thousands of men and women in Belfast went to jail, were interned, sentenced and many died. We believe it is fitting that they are remembered for dedicating their lives to Irish freedom.

"We would encourage all families to attend the parade this year and wear an Easter Lily.

"We are expecting a very big turn-out this year. This year, we have 30 Wexford Pikemen coming up for the parade and they will be worth seeing.

"It will also be poignant this year as it will be the first Easter in so many years without Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane, after his passing. He is a huge miss to the National Graves Association."

Easter parades and commemorations:

Easter Saturday

Workers' Party Republican Clubs: 1pm at Milltown Cemetery. Chair, Gemma Weir. Oration, Garrett Greene.

Bawnmore parade: Assemble at Bawnmore Grove at 3.30pm. Speaker, Gerry Kelly.

Easter Sunday

Republican Network for Unity: Assemble Miltown Cemetery gates at 10.30am.

Carrick Hill: Assemble 11am at Kildare Street for wreath-laying ceremony.

Wreath-laying ceremonies at 11am: Riverdale Monument, A Company; Shaws Road, B Company; Bingnian Drive, Vol Kieran Doherty Monument, Comedagh Drive; Lenadoon Monument, Roddy McCorley Club.

The IRSP's Easter parade and commemoration will leave Dunville Park, Fall Road at 11am and walk to Milltown Cemetery.

Falls Cultural Society: Assemble Barrack Street at 12.30pm, onwards to Garden of Remembrance, Falls Road.

National Graves' Association: Assemble Beechmount Avenue at 1pm, heading for Milltown Cemetery at 1.30pm sharp. Speaker- Pearse Doherty TD.

Workers Party: Assemble Beechmount Avenue at 2.30pm, leaving for Milltown Cemetery at 3pm. Speaker- Brian Lynch.

Market Republican Garden: Wreath-laying ceremony at 4pm.

Upper Falls 1st Batallion Memorial Garden (PD Club): Commemoration at 5.30pm.

Colin Memorial Garden, Gardenmore Road, Twinbrook: Wreath-laying ceremony at 5.30pm.

Easter Monday

Newington: Assemble at junction of Atlantic Avenue and Newington Avenue at 12pm for a wreath-laying ceremony.

New Lodge: Assemble at Carlisle Road at 1pm for parade. Speaker, Louise O'Reilly

Lasair Dhearg will hold a commemoration at 1pm in Milltown Cemetery. Chaired by Pádraic MacCoitir, the main speaker will be political activist Ainle Ó Cairealláin.

Easter Tuesday