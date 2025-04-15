Cliftonville tickets for Irish Cup final sell out in just over half an hour

TICKETS allocated for Cliftonville fans for next month's Irish Cup final against Dungannon Swifts have sold out in just over half an hour.

Following significant uptake from Members and Season Ticket holders during the pre-sale, supporters wasted no time in snapping up all remaining seats when the General Sale commenced at noon on Tuesday.

By 12.36pm, the North Belfast club announced that their entire allocation was sold out.

Cliftonville take on Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park on Saturday, May 3.

The club said with both tiers of the North Stand full and all tickets for the Kop Stand and Hospitality seats also sold out, they will keep supporters informed should the Irish FA release any additional tickets in the coming weeks.

The Reds are hoping to secure back-to-back Irish Cup triumphs after winning the trophy for the first time in 45 years last year.