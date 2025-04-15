Small group of protestors demonstrate against Irish signage at Grand Central

DEMONSTRATION: The small protest at Grand Central Station on Monday evening Photo by MP Doran

AROUND 20 protestors have held a demonstration against proposed Irish language signs at Belfast’s Grand Central Station.

The £350 million state-of-the-art transport hub opened in September last year without Irish signage leading to a protest by language campaigners who staged a sit-in just days after the station officially opened.

Last month, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins announced that Irish language signage will soon be erected at the Grosvenor Road facility. As well as the Irish language being included on physical signage at the transport hub it will also be available on all Translink ticket machines across the North.

Numerous social media accounts had urged residents living in the nearby Sandy Row to "make their voices heard" and respond to "stop Sinn Féin Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins on her solo run to force through Irish language" at the station.

However, only a small group of protestors turned out on Monday evening at the station.

One placard read that Sandy Row's identity is this, with an image of an Ulster flag before adding "So why impose the Irish language on Grand Central in Sandy Row".

Despite complaints from some unionist politicians over the decision to erect Irish language signage, none attended the protest.

The TUV’s sole MLA in the Assembly Timothy Gaston has called for a cross-community vote at Stormont in an attempt to scupper the decision.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson previously said that money could have been used to support struggling businesses in nearby Sandy Row, which he said have been "devastated" by the station’s impact on the community.

Earlier this month Translink said work on proposed Irish language signage has stopped “pending potential legal action”.