First Minister officially opens St Columban's Primary School in North Belfast

OFFICIAL OPENING: First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Alan McGuckian, Bishop of Down and Connor cut the ribbon at St Columban's Primary School

FIRST Minister Michelle O'Neill has praised the work of those involved in the formation of a new primary school in North Belfast.

St Columban’s Primary School opened in September following the amalgamation of Our Lady's Girls Primary School in Deanby Gardens and Sacred Heart Boys Primary School in Oldpark Avenue.

On Tuesday morning, the school was officially opened by First Minister Michelle O’Neill who cut the ribbon and unveiled a plaque alongside Most Rev. Alan McGuckian SJ Bishop of Down and Connor.

Principal Joanne Smyth, centre

The morning also featured stunning performances from the pupils, including a creative virtual learning parade of life at the school and songs from the school choir.

Speaking at the opening, First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "I am delighted to be here this morning. When I come along to events like this, it reminds me of what it is all about which is building a better future for the children here.

"The amalgamation of two schools does not happen overnight. It comes with a lot of hard work so it is a credit to the staff, board of governors and everybody else who had this vision to improve the outcomes of the children.

"I can see from walking around that this is very much a school community.

"My job every day is about building a better future and as First Minister, I am here to help the school in whatever way I can going forward."

Principal Joanne Smyth added: "It is with great pride and excitement to officially open St Columban’s Primary School. It is the start of a new journey for us all. This new school will be a place where education meets opportunity, friendships will be formed and young minds will be inspired to learn, grow and shine.

"This school is much more than a new building but marks the beginning of a chapter. It is not just a school but the vision of a future where our children will grow in an environment of mutual respect and shared ambition.

"I want to express a huge thanks to our board of governors whose dedication, commitment and leadership has been instrumental in bringing this new school to life as well as CCMS and the Department for Education.

"To our dedicated team of staff, you are the heart of this school. Your passion and dedication will light the way for every child who walks through our doors, preparing them for the future ahead.

"To our parents, thank you for entrusting us with your children’s education and choosing St Columban’s Primary School.

"To our pupils, this is your moment. This is your school and your time to shine. St Columban’s Primary School will be a home and a place of learning where lifelong memories will be made."