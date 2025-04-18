North Belfast woman Louisa celebrates 104th birthday

A NORTH Belfast woman marked her 104th birthday last weekend as she celebrated with her family.

Born on the Crumlin Road on April 12, 1921, Louisa Wilson worked in Goorwitch’s Fashion in Belfast in their millinery department and in the Arcade at Donegal Place. Louisa later moved to Rosebank Street when she married her late husband Jimmy in 1940 and they had one son, named Jim.

During the mid-seventies, the couple then moved to a ground floor flat in Sunningdale Gardens – a more accessible home for Jimmy who had mobility issues. She has lived in her Sunningdale Gardens for nearly five decades, and still manages independently in her home.

In 2021, she was recognised by the Housing Executive for being one of their longest tenancies on record.

Last Saturday, she celebrated her 104th birthday with a trip to Hillside Garden Centre in Newtownabbey with her family and even enjoyed a few drinks to mark the occasion.

"I like a glass of sherry or Baileys. I also like a wee whiskey but I have to water it down so it isn’t as strong," she said.

Louisa with great-granddaughter Rachel and granddaughter Karen

"My birthday definitely gets more special every year. My 100th birthday was during COVID so it was a bit different because I couldn’t have my family all together at once.

"I just enjoy life. I must just be a very lucky girl.

"I love a bowl of porridge every morning. I like the odd glass of sherry too. I think that is my secret."

As for any special gifts, Louisa has received a special medal from the President of Ireland each year since turning 100. However, her next present from the British King, a special message must wait until next year when she is 105-years-old.

Granddaughter Karen added: "My granny is amazing. I think sometimes you take it nearly for granted that she is still here.

"We are very blessed as a family to still have her. She is so witty and she definitely keeps me on my toes."