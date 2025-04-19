Wheelchair-bound young mum fundraising so she can receive specialist treatment

A YOUNG North Belfast woman is hoping to raise enough money to travel to England for specialised treatment after being diagnosed with a serious, life-altering neurological condition.

Yasmin Doyle (33), a mother-of-two from Brookvale, off the Antrim Road, was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) — a serious, life-altering neurological condition that affects how the brain sends and receives signals throughout the body.

Individuals may experience symptoms like extreme pain, tremors, limb weakness, non-epileptic seizures, mobility issues, speech difficulties, and chronic fatigue — all without a clear or visible cause.

Despite around 5,000 people in the North living with FND, it remains widely unknown – not just among the public, but even among many GPs, hospital staff, and rehabilitation services. FND remains one of the most misunderstood and under-supported neurological conditions.

"It all started last spring when I had a dull ache in my lower back," explained Yasmin. "I wasn't someone who was at the doctors often and never took a tablet in my life for anything.

"The pain travelled to my spine and then down my leg. I was eventually diagnosed with FND.

"I basically have no quality of life anymore. I had a very active life before this. I struggle to walk and have to use a wheelchair to get about. I am in constant pain and even suffer seizures and tremors.

"My kids are only 12 and 10-years-old and are basically young carers for me. I do have carers that come in a few times a day."

Through her own research, Yasmin is hoping to travel to England to undergo transformative treatment.

"I came across a private place in England which has helped people from across the world with FND," she said. "I am hoping to raise £50,000 to get me over there and undergo treatment. It is a lot of money but I feel it is my only hope.

"This journey has been traumatic and overwhelming and I know I can’t do it alone.

"I dream of walking up Cavehill again with my dog. I want to skip and dance again. I am a young woman after all.

"I know there is no cure but I know this treatment could help me so much and give me my quality of life back.

You can donate to Yasmin's Go Fund Me page here.