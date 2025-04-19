20 years of Colin Neighbourhood Partnership – Part 2: Good Morning Colin is a lifeline to hundreds of people

COMMUNITY: Some of the volunteers and clients of Good Morning Colin

COLIN Neighbourhood Partnership (CNP) is an award-winning Neighbourhood Renewal organisation based in the Colin area of West Belfast. The Partnership consists of local people and organisations, elected and community representatives, and government bodies.

Set up in 2004, CNP is celebrating 20 years of improving the lives of people in the Colin area, which includes Twinbrook, Poleglass, Lagmore and Mount Eagles.

In the second of a four-week feature, the Andersonstown News looks at one of their biggest projects, Good Morning Colin, a daily telephone call for registered clients seven days a week.

The project actually started before CNP was formed with its origins traced back to 2001 when a few residents in the Colin area began contacting older residents following a spate of crime in the area.

Under Twinbrook and Poleglass Community Forum, around 60 residents were signed before the move under the guidance of Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, which has seen Good Morning Colin go from strength to strength.

Today, Good Morning Colin has 400 registered clients, covering the entire Colin area and parts of Dunmurry and Lisburn.

Isabel Flood, Co-ordinator, Good Morning Colin said: "The service is run by our dedicated team of 34 volunteers.

"We make a telephone call first thing in the morning to clients, have a chat with them, make sure they are OK and if they have any problems, we can signpost them to the relevant agencies.

The Good Morning Colin team make their calls

"Every client gets one call a day, seven days a week. If we cannot get hold of the client after the third attempt, we can contact a family member and if still no contact, we call to their home. The last resort is to contact the emergency services.

"We now hold events for our clients. This week, we have our big Easter event. It has resulted in many of them forming their own social groups, swapping telephone numbers and new friendships made.

"During COVID it was very challenging because it was already a difficult period for older people. We were prepared and had a dedicated team who were able to work from home and get the calls done every day.

"It was an amazing effort from everyone. We also had people help deliver food, medication and activity packs to our client’s homes."

Margaret McMahon is a client of Good Morning Colin and says the service is really appreciated.

"They check on me every day and if you are not feeling well, you can tell them and get some help. I know some people it might only be the only voice they hear all week," she said.

Margaret McMahon

"I look forward to the call every day, apart from the one day I don’t get a call because that is when I go shopping."

Another client, Ethna Patty added: "The calls mean a lot to me. It is something I look forward to. It is nice that someone is thinking of you and wants to look after you.

Ethna Patty

"I couldn’t praise the team at Good Morning Colin enough. They are wonderful people."

Gerry Barrett is one of the 34 volunteers, who dedicates his time to helping others and making the calls every day.

"I have been volunteering with Good Morning Colin for around three or four years. I absolutely love it. It has been a lifeline for me too.

"I really enjoy phoning my clients in the morning. It is a great lift in the morning to talk to them."

Isabel says such feedback is what makes Good Morning Colin such a vital service for the community.

"We get a lot of feedback from the clients about just how much this service means to them," she added.

Aisling Thompson and Isabel Flood, co-ordinators of Good Morning Colin

"Many of them are up waiting for the call because it means so much to some of them, who maybe don’t have much contact with others during the day.

"It means a lot for us to hear such wonderful feedback and makes Good Morning Colin very worthwhile. I truly feel we are making a difference to people’s lives.

"I think the future is bright for Good Morning Colin. It is a valuable service and have no doubt it will be here long after me."

Good Morning Colin also run a Carer Support Group, offering support for people who care for others at home.

The group includes men and women, who may have a wife or husband with dementia at home or who care for children with disabilities or special needs.

Louise Duffy, from the group says it provides great comfort to her.

"I have been attending for about seven years now. It helps take away some of the stress I have as a carer.

"We are all carers for someone at home. We get together and do some activities and bring a bit of fun into your life.

"It is also good to talk to other people in the same position as me and share thoughts and help each other out."

To register for Good Morning Colin, contact Isabel on 028 90 627 863.