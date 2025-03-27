Boxing: IBF orders a rematch between Crocker and Donovan

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan look set to do it again as the Limerick man won his appeal against the disqualification from their fight on MArch 1 INPHO

PADDY Donovan had won the appeal against his disqualification against Lewis Crocker with the IBF ordering an immediate rematch.

Donovan, who had twice been deducted points in the March 1 world title eliminator at the SSE Arena, was thrown out by referee Marcus McDonnell at the end of the eighth round for punching after the bell, which floored the Belfast man who was deemed unable to continue, meaning Donovan was disqualified.

At the time of the finish, Limerick's Donovan was ahead on all three cards having dominated the fight and seemed on course for victory having legitimately dropped Crocker earlier in the eighth.

His team contended that Donovan had not heard the bell and the 10-second clapper was also inaudible in the din, with the referee out of position top step in at the end of the round.

Their version of events have been accepted by the IBF who have decided the pair must meet again to decide the mandatory position for their welterweight title, currently in the possession of Jaron 'Boots' Ennis who puts the title on the line against Eimantas Stanionis in an April 12 unification.

Keith Sullivan, Donovan’s co-manager with trainer Andy Lee, welcomed the decision, saying: “I am very happy that the IBF agreed with my arguments and evidence, they made the right decision under the rules.

"The rematch will be even bigger than the first fight. The crowd and fans around the globe absolutely loved it; the atmosphere in the arena was electric.

"It was a great promotion put on by Matchroom and it is unfortunate it ended as it did, but now Paddy will set the record straight and continue his quest for a world title.”

In the immediate aftermath of the first fight, promoter Eddie Hearn signalled his desire for a rematch and suggested Windsor Park could be the venue for a summer showdown.

There was a theory that should current champion Ennis vacate and move up to light-middleweight, as it is expected he will do provided he defeats Stanionis, then it could have led to a shot at the vacant belt between Crocker and Donovan.

That is now highly unlikely due to the IBF's ruling the rematch will be for the number one position, but the Limerick man appears happy to get a shot at redemption with the details of the where and when to come in due course.

“I am very proud of the support Keith and Andy provided to me during the process,” he said.

“I have a great team around me. I am pleased with the outcome of the appeal. I am eager to get back in the ring to showcase my boxing abilities once again and continue on the path to a world title.”