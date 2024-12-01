NIFL Premiership: Larne strike late to deny Cliftonville long-awaited Inver victory

NIFL Premiership

Larne 1–1 Cliftonville

SUBSTITUTE Ryan Nolan rescued a point for Champions Larne in the dying embers as Cliftonville looked to have been on their way to their first victory in Inver Park in almost three years in Sunday’s 1-1 draw.

Joe Gormley made the breakthrough just prior to the half-hour mark and the Reds’ inability to double their advantage would prove costly as Nolan glanced home from Conor McKendry’s free kick with 88 minutes on the clock.

Cliftonville would see the game out with 10 men after Jonny Addis picked up bookings in quick succession, but Larne were unable to make the most of their brief numerical advantage as it ended level.

Reds boss Jim Magilton felt upset at leaving East Antrim with a point, given their dominance throughout.

“For an away performance against the champions, I thought we were so good and dominated and to leave with a point was really upsetting,” Magilton reflected.

“We dominated the game and played some great stuff and ultimately when you create the chances that we created and you don’t capitalise on that, you always leave yourselves open because of the quality that Larne have.

“Our decision-making in the last five minutes of the game ultimately cost us three points. It was poor decision [for the free kick], the goalkeeper should come and catch it – poor decision from the goalkeeper. Overall, it’s just completely devastating because of the manner in which we played.”

The points are shared at Inver Park 🤝#SportsDirectPrem pic.twitter.com/FuzvcOL9yU — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) December 1, 2024

Magilton made one change from the XI that defeated Loughgall last weekend. Michael Newberry missed out through injury as Odhran Casey made his first start of the season following his long layoff.

Larne were first to threaten an opening when Dylan Sloan attempted to wriggle his way down the left channel, but Odhran Casey matched him well on his first start of the campaign, conceding a corner that came to nothing.

On the quarter-hour mark, Luke Conlon’s attempted cross was blocked behind for a corner that Ronan Doherty and Rory Hale played short. Hale clipped a ball into the near post that went loose and Taylor Steven’s acrobatic attempt flashed over.

That settled Cliftonville into things and they went close again when Jonny Addis lifted a high pass that Joe Gormley latched onto, though he failed to hook the ball over advancing Larne keeper Rohan Ferguson.

Ferguson easily held onto Hale’s free-kick after former Larne defender Micheál Glynn was clipped outside the box and minutes later, Doherty intercepted in midfield and slipped in Gormley, whose shot was too deep and drifted behind.

The breakthrough that Cliftonville were threatening eventually arrived before the half-hour mark.

Ronan Doherty showed his initiative to launch a quick free kick that Gormley ran onto after holding off attention and the 35-year-old striker, who celebrated his birthday during the week slotted under Ferguson and into the net to start December how he ended the previous month - amongst the goals.

The hosts almost forced an opening when Jordan McEneff found himself in space down the right-hand side, but Jonny Addis tracked the midfielder's run and drew a foul.

Cliftonville could have doubled their lead before the break when Gormley laid the ball off to Rory Hale and his curling shot was inches past the post as Gormley’s strike proved the difference at the interval.

The visitors began the second period as they ended the first and should have doubled their advantage when Ronan Doherty crossed, and Rory Hale rose above Sean Graham and his downward header was kept out at full stretch by Rohan Ferguson.

New Larne boss Nathan Rooney rang the changes unimpressed with his sides opening to date.

Having introduced Ryan Nolan for Shaun Want at the interval, he made a double switch with Conor McKendry and Joe Thomson entering proceedings.

Chances were at a premium until the 70th minute when Rory Hale stabbed wide from close range from Taylor Steven’s impressive work.

The Inver Reds missed two gilt-edged chances to restore parity in quick succession. First when substitute Benji Magee’s cross was glanced down, and Joe Thomson was unable to apply the finish and Cliftonville partially cleared.

Joe Gormley thumps Cliftonville into the lead

Less than 60 seconds later, Paul O’Neill slid the ball across the face of goal and it somehow evaded the unmarked Magee at the back post.

At the other end, Gormley lashed over and Taylor Steven kept the ball in play and linked up with Glynn whose shot whistled wide.

With two minutes to go, Larne fought back and claimed a share of the spoils. Conor McKendry’s free-kick fell to Ryan Nolan at the back post, and he glanced the ball between the legs of Odumosu and over the line to make it 1-1.

The hosts sensed a winner in a frantic finish and closed the game out with a man advantage after Jonny Addis picked up two yellow cards within a few minutes and was dismissed against Larne for the second time this campaign.

In the end, both sides would share the points as Cliftonville remain in second place behind Linfield who move a further two points clear of their nearest challengers following the weekend's results.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want (Nolan 46’), Donnelly, Randall (Thomson 52’), O’Neill, Graham (Magee 65’), McEneff (Lusty 86’), Bolger, Cosgrove, Sloan (McKendry 52’), Gallagher.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Kearney, Casey, Addis, Conlon, Pepper, Doherty, Hale (Corrigan 76’), Glynn, Steven (Pettifer 76’), Gormley (Curran 85’).

REFEREE: Shane Andrews