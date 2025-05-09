Magilton: Playoff success would be the greatest achievement

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton feels that success in the playoff final and European qualification that it brings would be up there with one of the great achievements.

His side put the disappointment of the weekend's Irish Cup final shootout defeat to one side when a late double from Jack Keaney and Eric McWoods saw them defeat Glentoran on Wednesday evening.

Victory at the Oval ensures that the Solitude side make the trip to Coleraine on Sunday (2pm kick-off) knowing that a win will secure European football in the summer.

Magilton was delighted with his players' attitude and application and is willing them to upset the odds again on the North Coast.

“It’s been a long, hard season, given the season we’ve had, this group of players have shown great resolve,” he reflected.

“We’ve lost a teammate; we won a League Cup; we lost the Irish Cup Final in an agonising penalty shootout, so it’s been a traumatic time.

“After the Cup disappointment at the weekend, to turn up at the Oval in midweek to do what we did was fantastic.

“I can only commend the players and their attitude. Their application was first class. We now go to Coleraine in a winner-takes-all affair. There is a lot at stake.

“There is a massive incentive for the winners: a European place and the financial benefits that come with it.

“If we were to qualify for Europe, it would rate it to be up there with one of the great achievements, I must be honest.

“The lads will look after themselves until Sunday. We know it’s going to be a huge task. Coleraine have a new manager, the squad is littered with a lot of good players. We tend to like to do things the hard way, so we’ll be ready”.

The Reds’ boss further credited the response to Glentoran’s change of approach in the second half and felt the supporters' encouragement helped make the difference.

“To do what we did and in the manner we did was fantastic,” he concluded.

“It was an example of the lads showing determination to help us get the result. I was so proud of the players; we played really, really well in parts.

“But above all else, we had bags of determination, guts, courage, which helped us get the result.

“After the huge disappointment on Saturday, to show that resolve and resilience was absolutely top drawer.

“Yes, give Glentoran credit, they changed things in the second half and put us under a bit of pressure.

“But above all of that, I was thrilled with our response. We had another fantastic turnout from our fans. They encouraged us the whole way, so thankfully, we were able to send them home happy.

“We now have another massive game looming at the weekend.”

Captain Rory Hale was amongst many that Magilton picked out for their role in the late win.

“Rory has that in his locker, he has got great vision,” Magilton acknowledged.

“Jack [Keaney]was brilliant in terms of his defensive duties, but he got forward to realise there was an opening for him and he produced a fantastic finish.

“Obviously, with the goal coming late on, Glentoran were pushing for an equaliser in numbers and they were caught on the counter.

“Eric [McWoods] worked his socks off all night and deserved his goal.”