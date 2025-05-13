Soccer: Magilton hails magnificent achievement after difficult campaign

JIM MAGILTON lauded his Cliftonville players for their achievements this campaign. In the aftermath of Sunday’s European playoff final win against Coleraine, the 56-year-old felt it was too soon to deeply reflect, but ultimately proclaimed that it was a magnificent achievement.

“It’s still probably a bit soon for that reflection,” Magilton explained.

“You go into a season, you’re ready for it and wallop - you get hit with the devastation around Michael [Newberry]. We had to regroup and get the players back onside, we had to get them focused.

“The League Cup final, people haven't talked about that. We went in against a Glentoran team that were buoyant and were going in very confident, we won that.

“We got to a second consecutive Irish Cup final and we lost it on penalties and then go into the playoffs.

“When you think about that, if you’d have said about three finals in a season and you win two, we’re greedy, we want three, but it’s magnificent.

“Honestly, it’s magnificent, our supporters have come out again in their droves, they are passionate about this club and it is just a magnificent achievement, I have to say.”

Magilton didn’t experience European football until Ipswich qualified for the UEFA Cup in 2001, something that he cherished and he is willing the Cliftonville players to also cherish their European exploits this summer.

“I never managed that until I was 30 before I actually played UEFA Cup football at Ipswich,” he recalled.

“I cherished every second of it and I want these lads to cherish every second of it too because they so deserve it.

“They’ve been in for ten and a half months, and that is a long season, but they’ve come up with their just rewards. I just thought we were really good today, took our chances and it is a huge credit to them.”

In the immediate aftermath of their Irish Cup final defeat, Magilton insists he wasn’t too disheartened and instead was more determined to turn things around quickly.

“Finals are about winning, you can play a final and play poorly and win it,” he reflected.

“I wasn’t too disheartened, I was very, very determined, I didn’t like the negativity around the players and we galvanised the group.

“We got everybody together and said, ‘right let's go again’, because we have it in us, you’ve just got to drag it out of you and they did, to their credit.”

With the club’s legal team and that of the Toronto Investment Group engaged in the next stage of the process to buy the club, there is the potential for exciting times ahead at Solitude with Magilton confident they are equipped to push on.

“I’m not getting too far ahead of myself either, there is still work to be done on that, I’m sure and if it does come, good,” he outlined.

“It’s an exciting time for the football club, we have to manage that expectation, of course, but we are well equipped to do that.

“We’ve got a great backroom team and the nucleus of a good side, and we just keep developing the club as we go.”