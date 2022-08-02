Police chase ends in Ballymurphy manhunt

SEIZED: Police seized the suspected stolen vehicle in Ballymurphy after a pursuit through West Belfast

POLICE are appealing for information following a manhunt for the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle in Ballymurphy on Tuesday.

Shortly before 11am, police noticed a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of the Grosvenor Road junction, off the Westlink.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle however the driver made off from police. Following a short pursuit, officers deployed a stinger device in the Whiterock Road area.

The vehicle came to a stop a short time later in the Ballymurphy area and the driver fled from the scene.

Police sniffer dogs were quickly on the scene

The police sniffer dogs were deployed to the area but were stood down after failing to locate the suspect.

Sergeant Vance said: "A number of road traffic offences were detected and we suspect the vehicle was stolen a short time before the incident. Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this.

"I also want to appeal to anyone with information about the identity of the driver to call us. I would also ask anyone who may have been in these areas and captured the car on their dashcam to get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting reference 445 of 02/08/22."