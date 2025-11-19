Schools join in St Gerard's anti-bullying parade

ST Gerard's school on the Blacks Road have celebrated anti-bullying week culminating with their anti-bullying parade.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey MP took part in the walk with Lord Mayor Tracey Kelly, along with other schools.

"It was fantastic to be involved in St Gerards annual anti-bullying week parade alongside many other schools from across Belfast," said Mr Maskey.

"It is great to see the parade grow in numbers each year and such positive community support for it.

"Our Sinn Féin team is incredibly proud to walk alongside these amazing young people and help share this year's message of 'The Power of Good', reminding everyone that no child should ever feel alone or afraid to speak out.

"Events like these are so important to shine a light on the importance of kindness and respect. Maith sibh to St Gerard's for organising and for all the schools who came along and took part."