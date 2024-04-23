SLIMMING WORLD: Desmond is a weight-loss inspiration

DESMOND Carlin is one of Louise Furbers Friday morning Slimming World members who has changed his body and mindset with slimming.

At the beginning of 2022 Desmond was suffering with his weight, self-esteem and over all confidence.

Desmond was hooked on his first morning with the generous flexible Slimming World plan with the knowledge and support from group getting him off to a smashing first week with 10-and-half pounds off.

In just 10 months Desmond has lost an incredible seven stone and seven pounds.

Desmond enjoys filling up on all the Speed and Protein foods the Plan has to offer which was getting him on average four-five pounds off a week and all while enjoying the Slimming World meals like Chilli Con Carne and Rice; Pasta and Meatballs, Chicken and Black Bean, to name a few.

Desmond was determined to lose weight and said the key to his success was the Image Theory in group every week that inspired and motivated him.

Desmond is now becoming more active with walking and going to the gym with his new confidence and becoming a bodymagic expert now with his weight loss success.

Louise is filled with excitement about Desmond’s journey. He is such an inspiration to all at our group and such an inspiration.



Louise Furber can be contacted on 07828 783491 or you're welcome to join her group in St Michaels Parish Hall, Finaghy Road North on Friday mornings @8am - 9.30am or 11am.