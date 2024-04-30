York Street train station officially opens

OFFICIAL OPENING: Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd is shown around the new York Street train station by Chris Conway, Chief Executive of Translink

THE new £17m train station in York Street in North Belfast has officially opened. The former Yorkgate halt has been replaced by a station, which will be known as York Street.

It is located close to the Cityside Retail Park, and the new Ulster University campus. Translink say they hope the new station will help the regeneration of the area.

It has more modern facilities including a café, escalator, touch-screen ticket machines and a new passenger foot-bridge between platforms.

Also unveiled at the new York Street station was a major new piece of public art, centred on the theme ‘Journeylines’, giving expression to the possibilities and options opened up by public transport. It was created by renowned local artist, Kevin Killen with collaboration from the local community.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd said: "York Street station is one of the busiest stations on our network with passenger demand forecast to rise to 700,000 by 2028-2029.

‘‘As a gateway for the locality, York Street station provides access to Ulster University, Sailortown, Cathedral Quarter, City Quays, Cityside, North Belfast and school children and university students are among those who deserve to benefit from this new facility.

‘‘I am keen to maximise the potential of rail to support social and economic development and the environmental sustainability of our transport system and this modern station will help to encourage modal shift towards public transport, while reducing traffic congestion and improving safety.

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive said: "York Street Train Station will enhance connectivity for North Belfast including students at Ulster University and also act as a gateway to Cathedral Quarter, Sailortown and City Quays.

Minister O'Dowd does the honours

“By delivering modern, more accessible facilities with better links to walking and cycling, more people can choose cleaner travel choices and make smarter moves for the planet and our local air quality which helps keep everyone better connected.

"We look forward to completing the transformation with new high-quality landscaping and a new public realm area coming later this summer.

“I would like to thank DfI for their support to deliver this scheme and acknowledge the work of the project team who have worked hard to bring this project to fruition. Also, thanks must also go to the local community for their valuable engagement that has helped to create the new signature piece of landmark art creating a sense of place for the local area.’’

North Belfast MP John Finucane welcomed the opening.

“It’s fantastic that York Street station is now open and fully operational to passengers," he said. “This is one of the busiest stations in the north and will complement the ongoing regeneration of the area, providing a boost to local workers, students and the community.

“I will continue working to deliver modern and better public transport services for North Belfast.”