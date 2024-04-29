Beechmount DJ Tommy Twin set for Mallorca return this summer

WEST Belfast DJ Tommy Twin is set to make a return to the Balearic Islands this summer after landing an exciting contract.

The Beechmount man will join Green Hills and Basement Nightclub in Mallorca as the main DJ act and supporting act to guest DJs.

In July peak season, Tommy will join the likes of John Gibbons and Marty Guilfoyle and many more guest DJs and emerging acts for the big party nights in the heart of Santa Ponsa.

It is Tommy's second summer in Mallorca after landing the headline slot at Green Hills nightclub last year.

"I am super excited to be asked back," said Tommy. "Last year was a learning curve for me and the first time I ever had the opportunity to play abroad, supporting the likes of Kimmic and Shane Codd. After talks with the management and the team of Green Hills and Basement Nightclub, I have agreed to a contract for the summer of 2024.

"I am really looking forward to the peak season events to play to an audience from around the world and share my skills and music.

"Many people from West Belfast travel to Santa Ponsa and many have been in contact. It is nice to be part of their holiday and get that local support while abroad and they get to see me play in a different setting.

"It is a great opportunity for me, something that any inspiring DJ dreams about. It is a place in the world that has made me so many happy memories.

"People can expect a show behind the decks with my own remixes and new tracks and I'll be supporting many local producers as well."