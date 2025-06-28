Carrick Hill sites approved for housing could see 128 new homes built

AROUND 128 new homes are earmarked for three sites in the Carrick Hill area of inner-city North Belfast.

In March, it was confirmed that 1.7 acres of land owned by Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities at Little Donegall Street, Library Street and Kent Street is to be developed as a significant housing led regeneration scheme, with placemaking and neighbourhood connections at its core.

Clanmil Housing Association has been appointed by Belfast City Council to develop the mixed use, residential-led scheme.

Following further consultation, around 128 homes are now in the pipeline, with a range of mixed tenure homes, consisting of social and private houses and apartments.

Frank Dempsey, from Carrick Hill Residents' Association said plans are at an early stage but says housing is much-needed in the area.

"Carrick Hill Residents' Association and St Patrick's and St Joseph's Housing Association have been campaigning for many years for housing for these three sites," he explained. "We recently got approval that the three sites have been earmarked for social housing with around 128 homes.

"It is early stages but we look forward to working with the Department for Communities and Belfast City Council who own the sites as well as Clanmil Housing as the main developer.

"I hope that the sites will reflect what the people of North Belfast need in terms of housing. We also want to see the housing reflect what is on the opposite side of the road in Carrick Hill which is traditional family homes.

"In recent years, all we have seen is student accomodation development after development approved in Carrick Hill, a complete overload.

"High rise blocks are a thing of the past and the people of Carrick Hill deserve better."