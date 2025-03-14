Plans for new housing at Carrick Hill sites welcomed

THREE sites in the greater Carrick Hill area of North Belfast are set to be transformed into new homes.

1.7 acres of land owned by Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities at Little Donegall Street, Library Street and Kent Street is to be developed as a significant housing led regeneration scheme, with placemaking and neighbourhood connections at its core.

Clanmil Housing Association has been appointed by Belfast City Council to develop the mixed use, residential-led scheme. It is envisaged that the residential scheme will see the delivery of a range of mixed tenure homes, consisting of social and private houses and apartments.

Frank Dempsey, from Carrick Hill Residents' Association, has welcomed "with caution" movement on social housing for these three sites.

"We have been campaigning for years and years for the development of these three sites," he explained.

"We will sit down with Clanmil and put the case forward on behalf of people sitting on the waiting list in North Belfast

"It remains to be seen what is on the table. All we know is that it will be a mixture of private, affordable and social housing as well as apartments. We don't know how many houses there will be. People should have been in homes already on these sites.

"I am glad to see plans for social housing. There has been too much student accomodation approved in recent years."

North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín welcomed the announcment.

“The announcement of new homes for North Belfast on the edge of the city centre is fantastic news," she said. “Cutting housing waiting lists and ensuring families and individuals have a good-quality home is something Sinn Féin is committed to.

“This area has huge untapped potential and by working together, we can continue transforming this part of Belfast, making it a vibrant place to live, work and do business in.

“I will continue to work alongside the local community and ensure their voices are heard.”